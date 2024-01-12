PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $168.92 Average PT from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.92.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. PTC has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.