Public Storage Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

PSA stock opened at $290.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after buying an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

