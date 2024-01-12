Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of PZZA opened at $72.21 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

