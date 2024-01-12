Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.71 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

