Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RL opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.90. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

