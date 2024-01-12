Raymond James Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$88.44.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$78.09 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.72 and a one year high of C$88.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$72.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -390.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

