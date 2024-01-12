Raymond James Boosts Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$9.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.15.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$8.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$561.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

