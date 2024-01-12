Raymond James Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.28.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
