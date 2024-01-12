Raymond James Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNFree Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.28.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 1.3 %

DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.85 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.53 and a 1-year high of C$15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

