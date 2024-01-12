ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $12.68 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00166714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008958 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002178 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

