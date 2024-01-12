Regatta Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

