Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 158 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 1,508,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

