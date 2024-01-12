Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 15.8% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.