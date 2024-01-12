Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 642,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.57. 454,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.