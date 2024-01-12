Regatta Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $26.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,525.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,342. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,291.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,085.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,222.16 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,492.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

