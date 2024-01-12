Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $342,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,001.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 206.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

XJH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 13,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

