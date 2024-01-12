Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 360,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,715. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

