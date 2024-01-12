Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 1,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,372. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

