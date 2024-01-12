Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $173.52. 126,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,201. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.03. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

