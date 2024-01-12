Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 115,279 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

