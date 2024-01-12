Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.91% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,054,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period.

BATS:NUMV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,055 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

