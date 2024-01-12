Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.31% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $30,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after buying an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,694,000 after buying an additional 241,808 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MOAT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.79. 1,179,738 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

