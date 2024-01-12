Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.57. 53,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,110. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

