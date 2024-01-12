Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 288 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

AMGN traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.64. 142,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,611. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average is $262.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

