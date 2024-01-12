Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,377,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,123,000 after acquiring an additional 639,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PSA traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $292.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.