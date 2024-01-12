Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 527 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 624,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,702. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

