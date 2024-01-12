Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 66.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RH by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Stock Performance

RH traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.54. The company had a trading volume of 72,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

