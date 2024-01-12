Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

