Request Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00018597 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.00 or 1.00073848 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00240882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010967 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09981772 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,260,834.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

