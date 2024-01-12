Research Analysts Set Expectations for McKesson Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for McKesson in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.67. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of MCK opened at $488.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.82. McKesson has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $489.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

