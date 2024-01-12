Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.92.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

WFC opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.