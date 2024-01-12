Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.