Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Sector Perform

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:SUM opened at $36.67 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

