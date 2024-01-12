Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $73.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.57.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.