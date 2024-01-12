RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $106.35 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

