Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Down 6.9 %
RBCN opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.