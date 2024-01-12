Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96. 770,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,037,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rumble by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

