Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96. 770,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,037,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
