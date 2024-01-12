Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 11.6%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML)'s share price dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 845,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,042,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$427.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

