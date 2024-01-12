Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.83.

NYSE RHP opened at $111.82 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.58%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

