SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered SAB Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $6.22 on Monday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.68% and a negative return on equity of 120.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 42,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

