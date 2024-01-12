SALT Market Cap Achieves $3.49 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $25,788.55 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00018597 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.00 or 1.00073848 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00240882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010967 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02910721 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $24,829.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

