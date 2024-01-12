Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,063,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,572,623.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $1,393,911.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 840,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,964.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,572,623.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,931,626 shares of company stock worth $59,037,566 over the last ninety days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

