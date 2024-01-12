Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

