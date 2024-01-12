Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

