Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 159.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 332,679 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 378,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 59,122 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $21.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

