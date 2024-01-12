Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

