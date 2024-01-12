Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,045 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.33 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

