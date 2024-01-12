Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $107.33 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

