Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,037 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 145.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $718.53 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $283.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $704.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.94.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

