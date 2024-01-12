Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 9,240 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 21.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.9% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

