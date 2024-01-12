Sandy Spring Bank Sells 210 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.